[1st-enjoy:-kris-bryant-volunteers-to-lead-off-for-cubs,-support-fix-longstanding-lineup-weakness]

MESA, Arizona — Have the Cubs extra a new leadoff hitter by standing pat this winter?

To listen to Kris Bryant explain to it, that may be exactly how it performs out when the year begins beneath new supervisor David Ross.

Bryant — the widely rumored trade piece who didn’t get traded — mentioned Wednesday that he volunteered to move up a place in the get to leadoff and consider to remedy what’s been an Achilles’ heel for the Cubs considering that Dexter Fowler left for the Cardinals as a no cost agent soon after the 2016 championship time.

The dialogue came throughout Bryant’s scheduled assembly with Ross Wednesday morning.

“We floated it out there. I may have introduced it up, way too,” mentioned Bryant, who put in his closing yr in school as a leadoff hitter right before becoming drafted No. 2 general by the Cubs in 2013. “I didn’t request [it]. I explained, ‘I’m listed here to do regardless of what you want. If you need me to be that male for you, I’m your man.’”

Bryant, who was the Golden Spikes Award winner as the best faculty participant in the nation that 12 months for the University of San Diego, explained practically nothing has been determined officially about whether or not he’ll abide by Kyle Schwarber (2017) and Ian Happ (2018) in the Cubs’ attempts to uncover an day to day leadoff hitter considering the fact that Fowler remaining.

But he’s severe about it. And the Cubs have just as major a have to have.

Bryant also has a occupation .385 on-base proportion and is one particular of the game’s best foundation runners.

“I sort of glimpse at the two gap as yet another leadoff hitter, also. So you can form of interchange people to me,” reported the Cubs’ frequent No. 2 hitter throughout his career. “I imagine the previous three yrs we haven’t really experienced somebody that was caught in the leadoff gap and stayed there. I think we totally took Dexter for granted when he was listed here. I certainly did, due to the fact he was up there doing the job excellent at-bats. He was normally on foundation, higher on-base percentage, and I believe it confirmed in the numbers of the folks who hit immediately after him.”

The Cubs led the Countrywide League in most offensive categories with Fowler as the leadoff hitter in 2015 and 2016.

“I consider we have so considerably turnover, just trying specified fellas out, you really don’t get that regularity,” Bryant reported. “If I need to be the person which is up there which is likely to be steady and get on foundation, I’ll be that person.”