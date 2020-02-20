Close

Goodpasture’s initially soccer mentor Jim Hammond died on Sunday. He was 76.

Hammond was a a few-calendar year starting defensive end at UT Martin, who served as a staff captain as a senior (1965).

He became the Goodpasture coach in the Cougars’ initial varsity year in 1972 following serving as head mentor at Lanier Substantial in his hometown in Macon, Ga.

Soon after leading Goodpasture to a two-9 file Hammond returned to Macon in 1973. He came again to the Midstate in 1979 when he turned the coach at White Residence.

In 1981 Hammond returned to Macon where by he coached at Southwest, Windsor and became the initial coach at Southeast right up until he retired in 1988.

Hammond was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.

