[1st-pictures-soon-after-police-car-responding-to-crisis-connect-with-hit-woman-in-harlesden]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Recognizefor specifics of your details security legal rights Invalid E mail

A woman pedestrian was hit by a police car or truck that was responding to an crisis contact in Harlesden .

The sufferer, who was somewhere around 60 decades previous was struck by the motor vehicle at all around 11.30am now (March 2).

The incident happened on Craven Park Street and the London Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The woman, who was roughly 60-decades-aged, suffered injuries and was taken to medical center for cure.





Police at the scene of the incident

(Graphic: David Nathan)



Her injuries are not considered to be lifetime-threatening or everyday living-modifying.





Police have been responding to an unexpected emergency when they hit the pedestrian

(Impression: David Nathan)



Craven Park Road feeds into Harlesden Significant Avenue which would have been chaotic with shoppers.

Transport for London indicated that the incident occurred on Higher Road at the junction with Crownhill Road.





Police cordoned off the road

(Impression: David Nathan)



Officers from the MPS Roadways Transportation and Policing Command attended the scene.

Street closures ended up quickly in put but have now reopened.

For more info stick to our weblog in this article.