1st-‘presumptive-positive’-coronavirus-scenario-detected-in-massachusetts-female

To start with Presumptive Optimistic Case of COVID-19 Discovered by Massachusetts Condition General public Wellbeing Laboratory

CDC to conduct supplemental tests to affirm state’s attainable next situation

BOSTON (March two, 2020) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health these days announced its first presumptive beneficial situation of COVID-19 since screening started out Friday, February 28, at the Condition Community Well being Laboratory. The lady is in her 20s and lives in Norfolk County. She lately traveled to Italy with a college team and was symptomatic. She is recovering at household.

The individual’s check success came again constructive just this night. Specimens will be despatched to the US Centers for Disease Regulate and Avoidance (CDC) and, if confirmed, this would be the second confirmed favourable COVID-19 circumstance in Massachusetts given that the outbreak started out in the US in January. The threat to the public from COVID-19 remains small in Massachusetts.

“We are grateful this personal is recovering,” said Community Wellness Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “We understand the problem this new virus is triggering, and our state’s ability to speedily test for the virus is a constructive enhancement. The chance to the public from COVID-19 remains reduced in Massachusetts.”

Due to the fact January, Massachusetts public wellness officers have tested 12 people, such as the to start with verified situation and now the first presumptive good situation. Of all those 12, 3 people today have been tested considering the fact that Friday when the State Public Overall health Laboratory commenced tests individuals for COVID-19, in accordance with CDC pointers, soon after the US Meals and Drug Administration gave its approval to use the take a look at kits.

As of last 7 days, 608 people have been topic to self-quarantine in Massachusetts for the reason that of COVID-19. Of people, 377 people today have finished checking and are no lengthier quarantined, even though 231 are currently quarantined. This details will be updated each Wednesday.

Coronaviruses are respiratory viruses and are commonly unfold as a result of respiratory secretions (droplets from coughs and sneezes) of an infected particular person to a further human being. Indications of COVID-19 consist of fever, cough and shortness of breath, and, in extreme instances, pneumonia (fluid in the lungs). Information is continue to confined about how this novel coronavirus spreads. Far more details on COVID-19 is available at mass.gov/2019coronavirus.

There have been extra than 60 U.S. cases of COVID-19 confirmed. Globally, much more than 80,000 circumstances have been confirmed. Before these days, the CDC claimed four COVID-19-linked fatalities for a whole of 6 deaths in the U.S.

While the risk of the novel coronavirus to Massachusetts residents remains minimal, and the chance of the flu is high, individuals are recommended to acquire a lot of of the very same ways they do to assist stop colds and the flu, like:

Wash arms often with cleaning soap and heat water for at least 20 seconds.



Prevent touching your eyes and face.



Clean up matters that are frequently touched (like doorknobs and counter tops) with family cleaning spray or wipes.



Include coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow.



Continue to be residence when emotion ill.



Get a flu shot.



Clinicians who have individuals they assume may possibly have indicators reliable with COVID-19 should contact DPH via the 24/seven EPI line (617-983-6800).

The Condition Lab has an adequate offer of take a look at kits from the CDC for testing. The predicted turnaround of examination effects from the State Lab is 24 hours, relying on tests quantity.

Individuals who are in voluntary self-quarantine proceed to be monitored by their local boards of overall health. DPH will release up-to-date statewide checking details weekly, starting Wednesday, March 4.

Folks who have not long ago traveled from an region with prevalent or ongoing neighborhood unfold of COVID-19 and who have indicators of the condition (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should attain out to their healthcare company and call in advance prior to heading to a health care facility.

For much more facts on COVID-19 check out mass.gov/2019coronavirus.