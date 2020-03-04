1st-results-demonstrate-valadao-with-direct-above-cox-in-district-21-major

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Early outcomes are demonstrating David Valadao with an first direct more than TJ Cox in the race for the District 21 seat on the U.S. Household of Reps.

With 33% of precincts reporting, Valadao prospects the pack with 56% of votes and TJ Cox trails with 34.3% of the vote. The two are major Ricardo De La Fuente and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente in the race.

The prime two candidates in the March three key will progress and sq. off in the typical election in November. Valadao is making an attempt to retake the seat he misplaced to Cox two many years ago.

Simply click listed here to be taken to our dwell regional results page