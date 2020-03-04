Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS 1st results demonstrate Valadao with direct above Cox in District 21 major

1st results demonstrate Valadao with direct above Cox in District 21 major

By
David Keith
-
1st-results-demonstrate-valadao-with-direct-above-cox-in-district-21-major

  • BREAKING NewsStay: 2020 Key Election Protection in California

  • 2020 Major Election: Live outcomes protection

Observe Films

Welcome,

Your Account

Log Out

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Early outcomes are demonstrating David Valadao with an first direct more than TJ Cox in the race for the District 21 seat on the U.S. Household of Reps.

With 33% of precincts reporting, Valadao prospects the pack with 56% of votes and TJ Cox trails with 34.3% of the vote. The two are major Ricardo De La Fuente and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente in the race.

The prime two candidates in the March three key will progress and sq. off in the typical election in November. Valadao is making an attempt to retake the seat he misplaced to Cox two many years ago.

Simply click listed here to be taken to our dwell regional results page

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-Television. All Legal rights Reserved.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv