2 accused of theft of jewelry of heir Formula 1

British police have charged two people with the theft of millions of dollars in jewelery from the home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone.

Police said Saturday that the residents of London, Maria Mester, 47, and Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, have been accused of plotting to commit burglary. Two other arrested men have been released but are still being investigated.

The London police said the arrests were related to the raid in the palace-like house of Ecclestone in one of London’s most exclusive streets in the expensive Kensington district. She is the daughter of former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.

High-quality jewelry was taken from her house, leaving her ‘angry and shocked’, the family said in a statement at the time.

The Sun newspaper said the stolen jewelry was worth around £ 50 million ($ 87 million Cdn) and contained precious rings, earrings, and a Cartier bracelet that Ecclestone received as a wedding gift.

Mester was detained on Friday at Stansted Airport in London. Savastru was detained Thursday at Heathrow Airport.

They are scheduled to appear for the first time on Saturday.