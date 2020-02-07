2 additional flights of coronaviruses evacuated from China landing in California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Two more flights of evacuees fleeing the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, China are expected to land in California on Friday.

The flights chartered by the United States Department of State, supposed to transport American citizens, have approximately 300 passengers on board.

US Northern Command says a flight goes through Vancouver, Canada, and then lands at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

The other flight will land at Travis Air Force Base in the Bay Area, fill up, and then head to Omaha, Nebraska, after a first stop at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

In support of health and social services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Ministry of Defense is prepared to receive two evacuation flights chartered by the State Department of Wuhan, China, which are expected to arrive on February 7.

(1 of 4)

– U.S. North Command (@USN NorthernCmd) February 7, 2020

@MCASMiramarCA can now confirm the scheduled arrival of a second incoming flight from China. The flight will land in the middle of the morning on February 7. HHS and CDC staff will receive these travelers at the start of the federal government’s quarantine.

– MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) February 7, 2020

After landing, the evacuees will be subject to coronavirus screening procedures and a 14-day quarantine. They will be separated from base personnel until released.

There have already been several State Department thefts carrying hundreds of Americans evacuated from China as the coronavirus continues to spread. Several flights have landed in Travis and Miramar, where the evacuees remain in quarantine.

The Miramar commander recently sent a letter to base personnel and families preparing them for “minor changes in everyday life around the base” regarding the quarantine of the evacuees.

“The returnees will be confined throughout quarantine and there will be no contact with DOD staff,” said the letter. “I cannot give you a deadline for completion, but what I do know is that the duration of quarantine is 14 days. Finally, you should know that anyone with symptoms during the quarantine period will be transferred out of the station for treatment. ” ‘

Evacuees will be screened by medical staff at the Center for Disease Control upon arrival and transferred to a quarantine site at the base, where they will reside for a 14-day quarantine mandated by the federal government in the Consolidated Bachel Quarters or Miramar Inn of the base, officials said.

