[2 armed robberies claimed inside of ten minutes in South Loop]

Within just a span of 10 minutes Wednesday, three people today have been robbed at gunpoint in two independent incidents whilst strolling in the South Loop.

A 42-year-outdated man was on the sidewalk about 10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was approached from behind by an armed male who demanded his coat, Chicago police stated. The male gave up the coat and the robber fled south on Michigan Avenue in a crimson Array Rover Activity.

About 10 minutes afterwards, two guys, 26 and 41, were going for walks in the 200 block of East 13th Street when two males approached them from powering, Chicago law enforcement stated. Just one male pulled out a gun and demanded the men’s property.

The men handed above their watches, wallets, money, cellphones and coats, police mentioned. The robbers fled in a waiting pink Variety Rover Activity, previous found driving south on Michigan Avenue.

Though the investigations are in their preliminary stages, Spot Central detectives believe the robberies could be connected, police reported.

The suspects were being thought to be among 16 and 26 yrs previous, law enforcement said.

No accidents had been described in both robbery, and no one is in custody.

Read through much more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.