2-arrested-after-children,-malnourished-dog-found-living-in-‘deplorable-conditions’

by: WSAV Staff
Posted:
/ Updated:
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Two people were arrested in South Carolina after authorities found children and a dog living in horrible conditions on Thursday.
According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Laurens County Animal Control initially responded to Tillbrook Court in Fountain Inn in reference to a malnourished dog tangled up on a chain without access to food or water. When animal control arrived, they found the residence in “deplorable conditions” with children living inside.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s help was requested.
LCSO arrested Richard Spurgeon and Melanie Strickland without incident. Both are charged with two counts each of cruelty to a child and ill-treatment of an animal.
The children were removed from the home, animal control seized the dog, and the home was condemned by Laurens County Building and Codes.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say
Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week
41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school
3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa
Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today
Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus
Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit
Man robbed after Grindr meet
Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation
Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary
Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer
Trending Stories