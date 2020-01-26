2 arrested after fatal shots outside the Port Charlotte bar

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WFLA) – Two suspects were arrested early Saturday morning after the fatal gunshots at a Port Charlotte bar.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office accused Kevens Laguerre of having committed second degree murder and Kyrsha Taylor of having been an afterthought.

The filming took place in Over the Bridge, a bar on the Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. MPs said the shootout was an isolated incident.

The victim’s identification is protected under Marsy law.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shootout.

