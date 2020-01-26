PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WFLA) – Two suspects were arrested early Saturday morning after the fatal gunshots at a Port Charlotte bar.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office accused Kevens Laguerre of having committed second degree murder and Kyrsha Taylor of having been an afterthought.
The filming took place in Over the Bridge, a bar on the Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. MPs said the shootout was an isolated incident.
The victim’s identification is protected under Marsy law.
The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shootout.
LAST STORIES:
- 2 arrested after fatal shots outside the Port Charlotte bar
- Largo woman arrested for asking 911 how to divorce, police say
- I hope that the advocates’ efforts to stop Nestlé from increasing water consumption in Florida Springs will continue
- Examining magistrate: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina shootout
- The groundbreaking 49ers assistant has roots in the Chiefs Kingdom