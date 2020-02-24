2 arrested for series of automobile burglaries in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Visalia police arrested two adult men in relationship with a series of automobile burglaries early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Roben and Tulare just soon after 3: 30 a.m.

Investigators found 38-12 months-aged Robert Walker of Tulare and 35-12 months-outdated Matthew Alves of Visalia with stolen property from four motor vehicles.

Alves and Walker had been booked on a number of counts of car or truck theft, conspiracy, theft and other costs.

