[2-arrested-immediately-after-young-children,-malnourished-pet-dog-located-dwelling-at-south-carolina-dwelling-in-‘deplorable-conditions’]

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Two people had been arrested in South Carolina immediately after authorities identified young children and a puppy residing in horrible situations on Thursday.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Workplace Fb web page, Laurens County Animal Regulate originally responded to Tillbrook Courtroom in Fountain Inn in reference to a malnourished pet dog tangled up on a chain without the need of entry to foods or h2o. When Animal Handle arrived, they found the residence in “deplorable conditions” with children residing inside.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office’s assistance was requested.

LCSO arrested Richard Spurgeon and Melanie Strickland with out incident. Both equally are charged with two counts every single of Cruelty to a Baby and Ill Procedure of an Animal.

Melanie Strickland

Richard Spurgeon

The small children were removed from the dwelling, Animal Command seized the dog, and the house was condemned by Laurens County Setting up and Codes.