[2 billed just after soldier in Iraq sees burglars on doorbell cam, calls police]

A soldier centered in Iraq identified as Park Ridge law enforcement Friday morning just after he noticed two individuals leaving his garage with electrical power resources by means of a doorbell camera that he was checking remotely on his smartphone, law enforcement said.

Andres Gutierrez, 23, and Brandon Shaw, 24, broke into the soldier’s garage about two: 30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Fairview Avenue, Park Ridge police said, and were uncovered close by with the equipment when officers responded.

Both equally gentlemen facial area 3 counts of theft, police said.

Gutierrez, of Chicago, and Shaw, of Arcola, have been just about every produced on a own recognizance bond soon after appearing in courtroom Saturday, according to Cook County courtroom records.

They are due again in courtroom Feb. 25.

