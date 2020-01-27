2 California school coaches and family members among 9 killed in helicopter crash with Bryant

CALABASAS, California – Sources tell ABC that two Orange Coast College baseball coaches and their families were among the nine killed in a southern California helicopter crash that also cost lives to Kobe Bryant and her daughter Sunday morning.

John Altobelli died Sunday morning, college officials said. Altobelli was the oldest baseball coach in school history and is entering its 28th season, according to OCC Pirate Athletics.

Christina Mauser, an assistant basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County, was also killed in the accident, according to friends and family.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the death of Orange Coast College baseball head coach John Altobelli. He has been a coach, colleague, mentor and friend at OCC for 27 years.

Read our full statement at https://t.co/ttTGWOZKnm pic.twitter.com/ch8ilLHHl4

– Orange Coast College (@orangecoast) January 26, 2020

Altobelli’s brother Tony said he was on the plane with his wife and daughter Alyssa when he crashed shortly before 10 a.m. on rough terrain in the Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen area. Street.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas with his daughter, Gianna, 7 other people

Paramedics also helicoptered to the scene and were hoisted up to try to help possible survivors, but all died at the scene, officials said.

Altobelli has led the Pirates to numerous championship titles, winning more than 700 victories in his career and four state championships.

“John was very important not only to Orange Coast College but also to baseball,” Coast Athletic director Jason Kehler said in a statement. “He really personified what it means to be a baseball coach. His passion for the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none – he treated them like family.”

Community members began to assemble and cry at college on Sunday after the announcement of his death.

Christina Mauser’s husband Matthew Mauser, the school’s basketball head coach, posted on Facebook: “My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in an accident Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the good wishes they mean so much. “

The school issued a brief statement saying that the campus was in mourning: “Harbor Day School is devastated by the news. We mourn the loss of members of our community. Our first priority is the well-being of our students. announced, we will ensure that our support team is available to assist and advise our students. We appreciate your patience and understanding. ”

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.