2 cats tested positive for coronavirus; officials recommend precautions for pets – News – The Palm Beach Post

All cats have become the first pets in the U.S. to be tested positive for the coronavirus, federal agencies said Wednesday in a publication recommending a number of precautions that pet owners must take.

Both animals from New York State areas had minor respiratory symptoms and are expected to recover completely, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One cat was tested after its owner had already tested COVID-19 positively. an infected person outside the home.

“We don’t want people to panic. We don’t want people to be afraid of pets,” or to rush to test them massively, said Casey Barton Behravesh, a CDC official working on human-animal health relationships. Associated Press. “There is no evidence that pets are involved in spreading this disease to humans.”

Still, officials recommend pet owners continue to take a number of precautions. Most importantly, “Treat pets in the same way as other family members,” the CDC recommends.

This means that pets should not interact with people or animals outside the home, cats should stay indoors if possible, owners should avoid busy dog ​​parks and dogs should walk on a leash keeping 6 feet away from other people and animals.

These recommendations are in addition to the extreme measures that pet owners should take if they show a positive virus or believe they are ill. In this case, owners should disconnect from their pets to isolate themselves from other people.

Although animal testing does not affect the availability of coronavirus testing in humans, the USDA does not recommend extensive animal testing, The Associated Press reports. Veterinarians may recommend testing on pets that have been exposed to a virus.

According to the American Veterinary Foundation, several pets have tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong: two dogs and a cat. In addition to cases of coronavirus, it is with some tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo.

The 4-year-old Malayan tiger was tested after it started showing signs of the disease on March 27, 11 days after the zoo was closed due to the virus. It became the first confirmed case of coronavirus in a U.S. animal or tiger anywhere.

Since then, three other tigers and three lions had symptoms. Everyone is recovering.

Zoo officials said they believe one or more keepers with the virus exposed the animals, but they had no symptoms at the time.

Researchers are working to understand the possibility of spreading to animals in homes, farms, and elsewhere. So far, it does not appear to be sensitive to livestock or poultry.

Assistant: Associated Press