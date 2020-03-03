[2-chainz-reacts-to-georgia-coronavirus-distribute:-“y’all-performed-brought-that-s**t-to-wakanda”]

Atlanta rapper two Chainz can not support but acquire see. The hip-hop veteran has reacted to the global corona virus reaching Ga.

On Tuesday, Deuce went to Instagram to share his concerns. The hip-hop heavyweight shared a post boasting the virus is now in his residence state.

“Mannnnn, y ‘all accomplished introduced that sh*t to Wakanda.”

Rap star 50 Cent even introduced up the crisis on his social media internet pages. Fif went to Instagram Tuesday to share his own problems.

“The total gang outside with it? … They say this is Huge Lifeless Town, I just occur from the poorest part.”

On Monday, Florida rapper Plies went to his social media internet pages to consider and make feeling of people’s fears. The “Boss Friends” hitmaker released a NSFW online video addressing coronavirus.

“Don’t check out to motherf*cking engage in with my intelligence and tell me you are motherf*cking fearful about a coronavirus. You can’t be. Mainly because plainly you ain’t afraid to motherf*cking die. So really don’t be motherf*cking enjoying with me like I just told my homeboy. ‘I can’t uncover no gloves, no masks. I’m all on Amazon. I ain’t going out like that.’ So you want me to believe you’re worried of coronavirus but you out below bare d*cking anything in the motherf*cking town. You don’t treatment about the AIDS virus but you want me to imagine you care about the coronavirus.”

The coronavirus fears not too long ago impressed rapper Boosie Badazz to get a health care mask. Also, singer Summer Walker lately draped herself in preventive gear and a disposable mask at an airport.