[2-chainz-will-get-unplugged-+-drops-large-bars-w/-new-no-television-set-banger]

Atlanta rapper two Chainz is really on his music grind. The hip-hop star has stored his word on dropping new new music by premiering his new “No TV” anthem to the masses.

Significant Facts: On Friday, Chainz arrived as a result of with his tough-hitting, have to-hear one.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LCaLvjvZiOA?feature=oembed" title="2 Chainz - NO TV (Audio)" width="1200"></noscript>

Superior-Crucial Information: Deuce went on the web Monday to warn followers new audio hearth would get there at any specified moment.

Wait around, There is Additional: In mid-February 2020, Chainz teased fans about the risk of owning a collaboration in the performs with rap stars Pusha-T and Nas.

Just before You Go: Through NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Chainz connected up with a slew of hip-hop heavyweights.