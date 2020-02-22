[2-charged-in-aurora-shooting-that-led-to-chase]

Two 18-yr-previous gentlemen are going through rates in relationship with a taking pictures that wounded a teenager boy and led to a transient law enforcement chase Tuesday in west suburban Aurora.

Jose Soto is billed with three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one rely of armed violence, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and 1 count of manufacturing or offering hashish, Aurora police mentioned in a statement.

Diego Rubio was charged with a person rely of aggravated fleeing of a peace officer, law enforcement mentioned. All charges are felonies.

Officers were known as about four: 15 p.m. to the 600 block of Second Avenue and uncovered a 16-12 months-aged boy with gunshot wounds, law enforcement stated. He was taken to a hospital in severe issue.

Jose Soto and Diego Rubio Aurora police

Officers attempted to pull about a auto that was considered to be concerned in the capturing, but the driver refused to prevent, law enforcement said.

Just after a temporary chase, the auto stopped in the vicinity of Summerhill and Jericho where Soto and Rubio were taken into custody, police explained. Officers allegedly recovered a handgun within of the car or truck.

Soto is being held at the Kane County Jail on $300,000 bail and is established to surface in court Feb. 27, in accordance to county documents. Rubio is in custody at the identical jail on $50,000 bail and his following court docket visual appearance was scheduled for Feb. 26.

