2-charged-in-carjacking-of-idot-employee-on-dan-ryan

Two individuals have been charged in connection with a Monday armed carjacking of an IDOT staff on the Dan Ryan Expressway around Bridgeport.

Michael Vivians, 22, faces a felony depend of aggravated illegal use of a weapon and a misdemeanor depend of prison trespass to a motor vehicle, in accordance to Chicago police.

A 17-year-aged boy, charged as a insignificant, faces two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular carjacking, police said.

The pair allegedly drove off from police who tried out to pull them more than at two: 22 a.m. for driving a stolen Nissan in the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue in Englewood, police mentioned.

The Nissan, which was documented stolen in south suburban Calumet Park, took off north on I-94.

It crashed about 2: 30 a.m. on the Dan Ryan in close proximity to 35th Road, police mentioned. Somebody who was in the Nissan then compelled the driver out of a nearby black Honda Civic and went northbound on the expressway.

The driver was an IDOT worker who just ended his change, in accordance to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Officers took the two males into custody at the scene, law enforcement reported.

They are both equally because of in courtroom Tuesday.