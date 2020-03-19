2 Chicago cops fired for 2016 shooting through stolen car or truck chase that finished in death of Paul O’Neal

The Chicago Police Board on Thursday fired two officers for shooting at a stolen automobile in 2016 that was dashing away from a South Facet targeted visitors halt shortly before the lethal capturing of Paul O’Neal, an unarmed teenager who was powering the wheel.

The board voted 8- in favor of terminating officers Michael Coughlin Jr. and his associate Jose Torres, with one particular member recusing himself all through a assembly held by way of teleconference since of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on general public conferences.

The now-defunct Impartial Law enforcement Evaluation Authority recommended the officers be fired, indicating the pair endangered the lives of civilians and fellow officers when they shot at the going car or truck on a residential street. IPRA shut their investigation in September 2017.

On July 28, 2016, officers tried out to pull more than a Jaguar convertible that had been described stolen. Coughlin and Torres opened hearth at the motor vehicle immediately after O’Neal slammed the Jaguar into two law enforcement SUVs and sped off down the street, according to previously introduced bodycam footage.

The automobile crashed around 73rd Street and Merrill Avenue, and O’Neal led officers on a foot chase into a yard, the place a 3rd officer, Jose Diaz, opened fire. The 18-calendar year-old died of a gunshot wound to the back, in accordance to an autopsy.

IPRA ruled that Diaz was justified in the capturing due to the fact he considered O’Neal experienced a gun and fired at law enforcement. They advised Diaz provide a six-month suspension because he didn’t activate his bodycam and he allegedly kicked O’Neal after the taking pictures.