2 Clippers, 2 Suns advance to NBA 2K semis

Players from the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers took control of the NBA 2K Player Tournament on Thursday.

In the quarterfinal games aired on ESPN2, the Suns ‘Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley appeared victorious.

The semifinals will see two Western Conference rivals launch twice, as Ayton will face Beverley, and Booker will face Harrell.

Ayton, the 10th seed in the 16-player event, posted a 73-66 win over Trae Young’s second seed Atlanta Hawks. Ayton competed with the Clippers while Young played as the Los Angeles Lakers.

Harrell, seeded eight, passed 16th-seeded Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat 71-66. Harrell used the Portland Trail Blazers track while Jones played as the Dallas Mavericks.

Booker, the fifth seed, defeated 13-seeded Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards 71-55. Booker competed as the Mavericks while Hachimura played as the Clippers.

At the end of the night, 14th seed Beverley outscored Andre Drummond’s sixth seed Cleveland Cavaliers 69-62. Beverley won the Philadelphia 76ers while Drummond controlled the Milwaukee Bucks.

Beverley took victory around her game room after the last buzzer, then shouted, “Who’s next? Who’s next?”

Drummond had previously acknowledged Beverley’s skills, saying, “This guy is cool in defense of real life and the game.”

Beverley replied, “I’m trying to be, man. I’m trying to be.”

The contest is set to end Saturday in the semifinals and finals on ESPN, though airtime has not been announced.

The champion will raise $ 100,000 to donate to the coronavirus-relief charity of his choice.

All of these games are available live on the NBA or NBA 2K Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook channels.

