2 coronavirus instances described in Orange County – and health and fitness officials warn to expect additional

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — Two people today in Orange County have tested favourable for the novel coronavirus and county overall health officials on Tuesday warned the public to count on extra scenarios.

The two folks, a person in his 60s and a woman in her 30s, had recently traveled to nations that have common studies of COVID-19, officials said.

The diagnoses ended up described as “presumptive beneficial,” with screening samples remaining despatched to the Facilities for Ailment Handle and Avoidance for remaining confirmation.

County well being officer Dr. Nichole Quick stated the county just lately enhanced its potential to carry out COVID-19 screening and thus “we hope to see a lot more scenarios right here in Orange County.”

Officials did not release a list of destinations where the people today may perhaps have visited in recent times.

The two new circumstances look to be in addition to the county’s very first case, a person in his 50s who was claimed to have recovered soon after getting diagnosed with the virus.

