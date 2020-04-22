2 Croydon law enforcement officers in clinic immediately after crashing into a Royal Mail lorry

Two police officers are in clinic after their marked police auto collided with a Royal Mail lorry on the Purley Way in Croydon.

The crash occurred in direction of the Lombard Roundabout finish of the major highway, close to the junction with Fairmead Highway, soon in advance of 2am on Tuesday, April 21.

As properly as the officers the driver of the lorry was also taken to medical center.

A Met Police spokesperson explained the injuries endured by absolutely everyone associated in the crash are considered to be non-lifestyle threatening.

There was a massive crisis expert services response with a few ambulances spotted as perfectly as a number of law enforcement vehicles.

Street closures ended up set in spot and a cordon was nonetheless in spot several hours afterwards in the morning.

Read through Far more

Connected Articles

Go through Extra

Linked Articles or blog posts

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police claimed: “At 1.55am a marked law enforcement auto was in collision with a Royal Mail HGV on Purley Way in Croydon.

“The driver of the HGV and the two officers inside the law enforcement car or truck gained non-lifetime-threatening injuries. The officers ended up taken to medical center for cure.

“There have been no arrests.

“As is regime [in a crash involving a police vehicle], the Met’s Directorate of Qualified Specifications will be educated.”

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Assistance spokesperson explained: “We dispatched three ambulance crews, an incident reaction officer and an innovative paramedic to the scene.

We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance trauma crew in a automobile.

“We handled three folks at the scene and took them to hospital.”

Had been you at the scene? Did you see what occurred? Make sure you get in touch at charlie.jones@reachplc.com