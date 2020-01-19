“2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” Members dissolve in jest after DinDin has classified their look

In the January 19 episode of KBS “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4”, DinDin was asked to rank the members in terms of looks.

During their breakfast, DinDin spoke of the fact that many people praised the visuals of the new online cast. He said, “If you look at all four of us, we’re really great,” referring to Yeon Jung Hoon, Kim Seon Ho, Ravi and himself.

Kim Jong Min, however, protested this and said, “I have no words, really.” When DinDin was asked which member he personally thought was the most handsome, he jokingly said to Kim Jong Min and Moon Se Yoon, “I’m sorry, but you don’t need to look at me at all.”

He ended up choosing Kim Seon Ho as # 1, but made everyone laugh when he said he and Yeon Jung Hoon were tied for second. “I think we are a little bit similar,” insisted DinDin. Kim Jong Min, who had been completely overlooked in the standings, joked that he couldn’t accept Ravi as a visual member.

Ravi replied: “The member in charge of the visuals in VIXX was Hongbin” and said to DinDin, “I don’t think I’m beautiful, but …” laughing saying: “But I’m better than you. “

