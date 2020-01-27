2 dead, 1 arrested in alleged drag racing crash

BATON ROUGE – The police arrested a man in a drag racing crash that killed two people on Lobdell Boulevard.

The wreck was reported around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Lobdell Boulevard and Lobwood Drive. Police said the crash affected a 2006 Ford Mustang, a 2008 BMW 135I, and a bicycle

According to investigators, the Ford was on the outside lane and the BMW on the inside lane when the two were driving drag racing on North Lobdell Boulevard. The BMW lost control and hit the driver’s side of the Ford, causing both vehicles to leave the road. The vehicles continued off-road, hitting a wooden electricity pylon and a cyclist before hitting a tree.

The driver of the BMW, 56-year-old Christopher Brock and the cyclist Deondrick Rudd died on site.

The driver of the Ford. The 57-year-old Lattimore Brock was later arrested and sent to the EWC parish prison for vehicle murder.

The investigation is ongoing.