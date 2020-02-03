2 dead, 1 injured after gunfire in the Texas A&M Commerce dorm

COMMERCE, Texas (WFLA) – Two people were killed and another injured after a shootout at Texas A&M University-Commerce, university officials said.

The university reported shortly after 12:45 p.m. ET said Monday that the university police are conducting an active criminal investigation in a dorm. In a second post, university officials said it was a shootout with three victims.

Two of the victims were killed and the third was taken to a nearby hospital. The condition of the third victim was not noted in the post.

As a precaution, students, staff and lecturers were asked to seek protection during the investigation. The notification about the shelter was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

Advisors are available in the conference rooms of the Rayburn Student Center on campus for anyone who needs help in dealing with this situation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. (2/2)

The police didn’t say what led to the shootout.

This is an evolving story. Please look back for updates.