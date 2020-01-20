2 dead, 15 injured in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting – Boston Herald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and 15 people are reportedly injured in a shooting outside a bar.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight Sunday, the Kansas City police said on the spot. Captain David Jackson told news channels that the responding officers found “a chaotic scene” and needed help from all over the city. A man and a woman were found dead.

Police believe the shooter is the deceased man, Jackson said in a statement. A spokesperson said the shooter opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar, but the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. The gunman was shot by an armed guard, the police said.

During the investigation, the police heard that people – at least 15 – showed up in local hospitals with injuries from the shooting. It is unclear whether all the injured victims have sustained gunshot wounds. At least three people were in critical condition, the police said.

The scene was near the American highway 40. News shops on the scene identified the bar outside which the shooting took place as 9ine Ultra Lounge. A Facebook post on the club page advertised Sunday night for the “Sold Out Sunday” event, which seemed to be a celebration of the Chiefs of Kansas City. The Chiefs – seen on the event illustrations – beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.

“It just made such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said on the spot, referring to the victory. “It’s just hard to stand here and talk about these kinds of tragedies on one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”