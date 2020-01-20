2 dead, 15 injured while filming outside the bar in Kansas City

Photo: KSHB

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – An armed security guard shot a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and injuring 15 others outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, police said on Monday.

A motive for the attack just before midnight Sunday in front of the 9ine Ultra Lounge was not immediately clear.

Kansas City police captain David Jackson told reporters that the responding police officers found “a chaotic scene.” A man and a woman were killed and the police believe the shooter was the late man, Jackson said. It was not clear whether the gunman was targeting someone, he said.

A spokesman said a shooter opened fire on a number of people waiting to enter the bar. A preliminary investigation found that an armed guard had killed the shooter, Jackson said.

Police said at least 15 people with injuries related to the shootout went to hospitals. It is unclear whether all injured victims have sustained gunshot wounds. At least three people are in critical condition, the police said.

Also late Sunday, two people were shot and at least five were injured in an attack outside a bar in San Antonio, Texas. The alleged armed man is still at large, the police said.

A Facebook post on the 9ine Ultra Lounge page promoted Sunday Night’s “Sold Out Sundays” event, which was apparently a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs. The chiefs featured on the event’s artwork defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.