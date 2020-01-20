2 dead, 15 injured while shooting in a Kansas City nightclub

January 20 (UPI) – An armed man opened fire on a crowd waiting in line at a Kansas City nightclub late Sunday. He killed one person and injured more than a dozen others before he was fatally shot by a security guard. Police said Monday.

The shooting took place shortly before 11:30 p.m. Local time after a “disorder at the club,” said Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith at a press conference on Monday.

A woman was killed before the security guard left the club and shot the suspect identified by police as a 29-year-old Kansas City year-old Jahron Swift.

“At the moment we have no motive for why the shootout took place,” said Smith. “We are not sure if this is coincidental or if there is someone in the crowd about whom he was particularly annoyed.”

Smith said the guard was at the club when the shooting started and went outside to investigate the turmoil before shooting the shooter.

“Police officers didn’t fire the scene,” said Smith. “The security guard is the one who hired the suspect.”

The police identified the only victim killed as 25-year-old Raeven A. Parks.

After the shots, 15 people were transported to local hospitals. It is not known whether everyone was injured by gunfire.

“During the investigation, at least 15 other victims came to the region’s hospitals,” the Kansas City police said in a statement on Twitter. “Three of these victims are currently in critical condition. An armed security guard has hired the gunman outside of the company.”

Smith said the club was known as a “problem” and the police had left the parking lot a few minutes before the shooting started.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said the shootout affected a festive time in the city after the Kansas City Chiefs earlier defeated the Tennessee Titans in the NFL playoffs and for the first time in about 50 years, the Super Bowl reached.

“It ends such a wonderful day in Kansas City tragically,” said Peters Baker. “I really have points that are currently in the hospital and have their wounds healed.”

The Mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, expressed his condolences to Twitter.

“Our biggest challenges remain in our community this morning,” said Lucas on Monday. “My thoughts are with the families and friends of those whose lives have been lost or affected by the mass shootings last night. Thanks to security, the situation does not seem to have worsened.”