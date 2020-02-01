2 dead, 2 injured in the shooting after the funeral of Florida – Boston Herald

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Gunfire broke out after a funeral Saturday in Florida, where a teenager and a man were killed and two other people were injured, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting took place shortly after 2.30 pm at the Victory City Church. They said a 15 year old boy and the man died on the spot. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released, nor the names of the victims. No arrests were made.

Police said that listening equipment in the area that detected the sound of gunshots counted 13 fired rounds.

Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a video statement on Facebook that the church was “very aware” that violence was a possibility at the funeral because of a family dispute and that it had provided armed security. A Riviera Beach police officer was also present, he said.

He said the guards and the police officer left after the service when there were only a few people left behind in the area. He said that when a fight across the church broke out and the shooting broke out. He said that none of the victims are members of the church and that no one has been injured on his property. He gave no further details about the funeral.

“This is an isolated incident and it had nothing to do with Victory City Church,” Lupoe said.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.