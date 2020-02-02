2 dead, 2 wounded after shots after the funeral in Florida

Photo: Associated Press

RIVIERA BEACH, Florida (AP) – Gunfire broke out after a Saturday mourning in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and injuring two others, police said.

The Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shootout had occurred near Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15 year old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their terms have not been released, nor the names of the victims. No arrests were made.

Police said bugging devices in the area that recognize the sound of gunshots counted 13 guns.

Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe said in a video posted on Facebook that the church was “very aware” that funeral violence from a family quarrel was an option and that it had provided armed security. A Riviera Beach police officer was also present, he said.

He said the security officers and police officer left after the service when there were few stragglers left in the area. He said a street fight broke out from the church and the gunfire broke out. He said none of the victims were members of the Church and no one was injured on their property. He gave no further details about the funeral.

“This is an isolated case and it had nothing to do with Victory City Church,” said Lupoe.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.