2 dead, 2 wounded at gunfight after the funeral in Florida

February 1 (UPI) – Two people are dead after a Saturday afternoon gunfire that killed four people in Riviera Beach, Florida, approximately 10 kilometers north of Palm Beach, according to police.

A press release from the Riviera Beach Police Department said the police responded to a shootout at Victory City Church in Riviera Beach at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy and an adult man are among those killed. Two other victims, one reported by the police as a minor, were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No arrests were made.

A Facebook post from Tywuante D. Lupoe, pastor at Victory City Church, said the funeral was at the church, but the shootout was across the street and none of the church members were involved.

Lupoe repeated during a live Facebook broadcast on Saturday evening that the shootout had not taken place in the church and that it was not “another shootout in the church or another mass shootout”.

“We are asking for the saints’ prayers today as we mourn the loss of two young black men to a pointless shoot after a church funeral,” Lupoe wrote.