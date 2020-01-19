2 dead, 5 wounded while shooting at the San Antonio Club

January 19 (UPI) – A clash between customers at a music store in Texas, Sunday, left at least two people dead and five others injured, officials said.

William McManus, San Antonio police chief, told reporters that the officers had responded to a call to fire in Ventura, a downtown San Antonio nightclub, around 8:00 p.m.

“There was a clash between a group or individuals,” he said. “At least one person pulled a gun and started shooting. I don’t know if it was a specific person or if it was shot randomly.”

One person died at the venue and six others were transported to local hospitals, where a second victim, who was in critical condition, was declared dead shortly after his arrival.

The victims were not identified, even though the authorities indicated that all parties involved were customers and that the person killed in the club was a 21-year-old man.

McManus said the investigation was early, but it was no more complicated than if someone pulled a gun during an argument. He added that he had not yet arrested a suspect, but it shouldn’t be long before at least one person was detained.

“We are working on it and I am confident that we will identify and detain the person sooner rather than later,” he said.