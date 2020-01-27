2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina shootout

Photo: Associated Press

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Two people were killed and several people injured in a South Carolina bar shootout earlier Sunday.

The filming took place in the Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee reported to the news agencies. The two victims were identified as Dicaprio Collins (21) and Bryan Robinson (29), according to the medical examiner.

There was no immediate information about what led to the shots. South Carolina law enforcement and the United States Marshals Service assisted the Hartsville police with the investigation.

According to his Facebook page, Macs Lounge also serves as a music venue. Hartsville is located approximately 40 kilometers northwest of Florence, South Carolina, and approximately 64 kilometers south of the state border of North Carolina.

A witness interviewed by WMBF described a chaotic scene in which the guests ran for their lives.

Samuel Dupree told the station that he was dancing when he heard something that sounded like a firecracker at first, but he turned and saw the gunfire. He said the people in the bar rushed towards the exit.

“People tried to get through that tiny door and couldn’t,” he said. “I helped someone on the floor where I saw them being kicked. I will not allow this person to die because they were run over. “