COMMERCE, Texas – Two people were killed and another was injured in a shootout at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday afternoon.

The Texas A & M-Commerce Police Department tweeted about the shooting at around 11 a.m.

The UPD is working on a crime scene at Pride Rock. Very little information is known at present and no threat level is known. Please shelter on site until further information is available.

Officers are stationed all over campus, officials said. The precautionary shelter in place was lifted after a few hours, but Pride Rock and the surrounding area are still blocked.

Students who were moved during filming can go to the Rayburn Student Center.

The recommendations for the precautionary shelters in place have been lifted. Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and its surrounding areas are still stranded. The Rayburn Student Center is accessible to students who may be displaced by the current investigation. (1/2)

Counselors are available in the conference rooms of the Rayburn Student Center on campus for anyone who needs help coping with this situation.

We will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available. (2/2)

Texas A&M University-Commerce is the third largest institution in the Texas A&M University System, with over 12,000 students.

The trade is approximately 65 miles northeast of Dallas.

