2 dead and 5 injured after shooting at San Antonio Club

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 / 7:48 PM PST / Updated: Jan 19, 2020 / 7:53 PM PST

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A manhunt is underway Sunday evening after two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting inside a club of San Antonio, announced the Texas authorities.

Police said police were called shortly after 8:00 p.m. Sunday at La Ventura, a music venue located along the Museum Reach of San Antonio part of the River Walk.

San Antonio police chief William McManus told KENS-TV that an argument had led to the murder of several customers. One victim died at the scene and six others were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The victims have not been identified. McManus said the deceased victim at the club was a man.

McManus said he was confident that a suspect would soon be identified and apprehended. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, disseminated, rewritten or redistributed.