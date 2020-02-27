2-dead-at-largo-apartment-complex,-suspect-in-custody

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been arrested after two women were found dead at a Largo condominium.
According to the Largo Police Department, detectives had received reports of a man with a knife at the Casa Bello Condominiums on 3rd Avenue Southwest around 6: 30 p.m.
When police arrived on scene they found a female victim deceased along with a second injured female who was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased
Police do have a male suspect who they describe as a family member in custody. Charges in this case are pending.
