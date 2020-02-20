[2 dead newborns discovered in New Jersey recycling center]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[2-dead-newborns-discovered-in-new-jersey-recycling-center]

by: The Associated Press, CNN Newsource

Posted:
/ Updated:

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday were awaiting autopsy results after police recovered the bodies of two newborns from a recycling center in New Jersey.

Police responded to the facility on Industrial Drive on Wednesday morning and found the body of first child, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and New Brunswick police said in a news release. They recovered the second body about six hours later.

Authorities did not release more details about the newborns or their identities.

The Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s office was conducting the autopsies.

The investigation remained ongoing, authorities said.

