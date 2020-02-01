2 deaths reported after crash, explosion blocks Georgia Freeway for hours

February 1 (UPI) – At least two people are dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Gwinnett County, Georgia caused a massive fire on I-85.

According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, the crews arrived at 7:50 am on Saturday morning to respond to reports of a traffic accident on the freeway near Jimmy Carter Blvd.

When they arrived, officers experienced a major explosion in the area and found an overturned tanker truck and a fully inflamed passenger car.

Because of the incident, the lanes were blocked south for about two hours and north for ten hours. Saturday.

Officials directed traffic to a nearby road and evacuated some drivers on foot from their vehicles while firefighters worked to contain the flames.

The police said that an “unidentified flammable liquid” was flowing from the tanker into a nearby storm dream, causing the fire on the highway to spread underground further south in the storm.

This led to several fires and large chimneys on the highway and in the area.

The police said that the identity of the deceased was still being investigated and released after the family was notified.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3hVBxbQJT8 (/ embed)