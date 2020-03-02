2-displaced-soon-after-hearth-damages-fresno-county-dwelling

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Two people were displaced soon after a fireplace damaged their home around Dunlap in Fresno County early Monday morning.

The fire was documented all around 1 a.m. off Dunlap Road close to Orchard Generate.

Firefighters place out the blaze, but officers say the flames did extensive damage.

The two people acquired out of the residence safely. No a single was wounded.

The lead to of the fireplace is underneath investigation.