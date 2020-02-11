2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; Reward offered

(Photos: NOAA Law Enforcement Agency)

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The NOAA Office of Law Enforcement offers a high reward for identifying the person or persons responsible for the recent death of two dolphins.

Wildlife officials say a dolphin’s body was washed up on a beach in Naples last week. The animal appeared to have been fatally injured by a bullet and / or a sharp object.

In the same week, another dolphin was found dead in front of Pensacola Beach with a fatal stab wound to the head.

NOAA is also investigating the death of a dolphin that was found off Captiva Island in May 2019. According to official information, the animal also suffered a fatal stab wound to the head.

The NOAA said biologists believe the cases come from people who feed wild dolphins. Dolphins learn to associate people with boats and food and to put them in harmful situations. According to official information, dolphins are more likely to be harmed by boat attacks, fishing gear and accidental injuries.

Dolphins are protected by the 1972 Law on the Protection of Marine Mammals. People who harass, hunt, kill or feed wild dolphins can be fined up to $ 100,000. You could also accept up to one year in prison for each violation. A Kansas man was recently fined $ 1,250 for feeding a dolpin while on vacation in Florida.

Wildlife officials offer a reward of up to $ 20,000 for information that could result in civil or criminal conviction of the person or persons responsible for the recent deaths. They ask everyone with information to call the NOAA enforcement hotline at 1-800-853-1964. Tips can be left anonymous.

