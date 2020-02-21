[2-firefighters,-one-officer-between-numerous-stung-by-bee-swarm-in-pasadena]

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) — 5 individuals, such as two firefighters and one law enforcement officer, were stung multiple times by a bee swarm Thursday afternoon in Pasadena, fire officers stated.

The incident was reported close to 4 p.m. in the vicinity of Colorado Boulevard and Sierra Bonita Avenue, in accordance to the Pasadena Fireplace Division.

A portion of Colorado Boulevard amongst S. Bonnie and Sierra Bonita avenues was quickly closed.

Fire officials said pupils at close by Pasadena Town School had been also suggested to remain inside of. A lockdown is not in spot.

The conditions of the victims was not recognized.