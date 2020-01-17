2 firefighters rescued by colleagues hospitalized after being trapped in a burning building in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) – Two firefighters were rushed to hospital on Thursday afternoon after being trapped in a burning building in Glendale and rescued by fellow firefighters, authorities said.

The fire started around 3 p.m. to a multi-story structure in block 100 of Carr Drive.

The firefighters attacked the flames from the roof and on the ground while launching a search for people possibly inside. Six people, including at least one child, underwent a medical evaluation. Three of them were taken to hospital with a slight smoke inhalation.

A witness captured a video of a woman and her child trying to jump out of the top floor window when the firefighters arrived. The crews were able to climb a ladder to their apartment and were able to rescue them.

The AIR7 HD video later showed firefighters shooting two of their co-workers from the building and caring for them on the grass outside. Chef Silvio Lanzas said they fell from the first floor of the building into the basement.

The two appeared to be conscious and sitting alone as they were placed in ambulances and taken to a medical center. They suffered minor injuries when inhaling smoke, but are expected to recover fully, Lanzas said.

Lanzas added that the building, which had been constructed before 1933, was a challenge for firefighters.

“It is old, the construction characteristics are very different from what our buildings are built today. This represents a real challenge for us from the point of view of fighting fires,” he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

