2-foot-tall owl escaped to school playground

February 7 (UPI) – A large escaped owl spotted near a British primary school was captured by a student’s father in the playground.

The European eagle owl was sighted in the garden of a nursing home in Sleaford, England, on Friday morning before heading to the nearby William Alvey Elementary School.

Mark Bett, the father of a child attending school, was contacted by school officials on Friday because it was known that he had experience with birds of prey.

Bett, a falconer who ran a rescue center and a bird of prey hospital in South Africa, was able to catch the 2 foot owl.

“The bird flew around with the vertebrae and leather jessies hanging from its legs and could have gotten caught and tangled and hung upside down until it died,” Bett told the Sleaford Standard.

Bett said he was keeping the owl in an enclosure and trying to find out where it came from

Ruskington-based Rob Louth, who runs Reptile Life animal supplies and Animals UK supplies, said the owl could be the same one that escaped a friend a few months ago.