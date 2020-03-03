2-fresno-co.-identity-intruders-caught-on-digital-camera-arrested-four-months-later

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A serial burglar and suspect joined to various circumstances of identification fraud is in custody Monday evening.

For the last four months, Fresno County detectives have been striving to track down 39-year-previous Sarah Avedisian.

Monday, she was arrested on many costs, like burglary.

30-seven-12 months-aged Dewey Lacomb was also arrested in connection to comparable crimes very last 7 days.

Detectives say with Sara Avedisian in custody, they believe that it will have an instant constructive impact on the neighborhood, cutting down mail theft and identification theft in Fresno County.