2 Future Reasons for the upcoming Romance drama “If I Love My Love”

tvN’s anticipated new drama “When My Love Loves” is set tomorrow night!

With only one day until the premiere, here are two reasons to watch a unique romantic drama:

1. See two different sets of actors playing

“If My Love Is My Love” will be the story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who first knew each other in college, then couldn’t hope to find their way back many years later. GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee will play characters in their youth in the 1990s, while Han Jae Hyun is a gifted and idealistic student who believes in justice and is deeply involved in the student movement. Meanwhile, Yoon Ji Soo is an unhappy, low key pianist from a privileged family who is unaware of the hardships of life.

However, the time that Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young took on the role — as the characters merged in their forties, to this day — their lives were almost completely unknown. A far cry from his idealistic former counterpart of social justice, Han Jae Hyun has become a cool and practical businessman who only thinks of his own profits. Yoon Ji Soo, who grew up in a sheltered environment, now has to face the difficulties and dangers that are beyond the reach of every corner of life.

While the two sets of characters will highlight the changes and differences between younger and older protagonists, they will also portray the characters in a way that demonstrates, some things – no matter how many times – never change.

2. Watch the main character love – twice

Viewers will be able to see Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo in love twice, in two ways. In her college years, Yoon Ji Soo will love Han Jae Hyun in the first act, and the two characters will make the audience heart as they describe their inexperienced, will-be-or-not-they-never-miss-them. love.

But later, when fate brings the two leaders back, the older Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo will provide a completely different audience as they bring their beauty into life for the first time in a long time. .

“When I Love You Blossoms” premieres April 25 at 9 p.m. KST and will be available with English subtitles in Viki.

Now, check out the latest teaser for the drama below!

