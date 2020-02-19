[2-fyre-two-furious:-what-is-up-with-the-fans-&-friends-festival?-because-i-genuinely-require-it-to-happen]

Goldenvoice Provides Lovers & Mates flyer Screenshot: YouTube

It was a Tuesday afternoon and I was browsing my Twitter timeline, minding anyone else’s business enterprise when I noticed it.

There on my display, adorned in a gaudy blinged-out font, sprinkled with Mariah Carey-influenced butterflies, was what would very likely turn into the most entertaining time of my daily life: the Fans & Friends festival.

In addition to the (with any luck , intentional) terrible graphics, the lineup is fire. Seem at it! There is Usher, Lil’ Jon, Ludacris, Megan Thee Stallion, Mase, TLC, Sean Paul, T-Suffering, Nelly, Brandy, Monica, SWV, Fats Joe, Lil Kim and so considerably more…it appeared like a Black Nostalgic Coachella. Notify me you would not have the time of your damn lifetime, also!



Burned by the Fyre Festival and noticing that these types of a beefed-up lineup was much too very good to be correct, nervous tunes followers began to wonder irrespective of whether or not artists experienced confirmed their visual appearance with cross-submitting on social media (not that it would’ve wholly proved it wasn’t a clusterfuck supplied Fyre’s promoting strategy of working with artists to market regardless of failing to abide by-by means of with the genuine festival, but it would’ve at the very least specified it some validity). As well as, Ja Rule was on the lineup.



Turns out, Lil Kim, Mase and Twista termed shenanigans on their respective social media pages.

What was to observe was quite the rollercoaster of Black Twitter.



Anyone asked, ‘Who all ‘gon (actually) be there?’

Very seriously, I want to know the precise lineup due to the fact I promptly pulled up the press software upon listening to about this festival so I can show up at and create about it.

Goldenvoice, the organizer of Coachella is at the rear of this so it has to be legit, appropriate?!

Hey, I attempt to prevent jumping on matters in advance of I see a valid resource confirming it, far too. Other than being cautious as a supporter, it is also my damn occupation, ideal? Perfectly, recognizing that Goldenvoice organizes one particular of the most notable new music festivals in the earth, I figured I was in fantastic fingers.



There is a payment approach/layaway solution, which is delightfully black.

Basic admission tickets begin at $145. Like a lot of festivals, there are selections for people wanting for an elite practical experience. The fest presents a VIP offer for $250 and Tremendous VIP offer for $450, moreover service fees.



When you go to the Fans & Buddies internet site, there is a “19.99 down” sticker on the homepage. Indeed, which is appropriate, there is a layaway solution to go to this black-ass festival. I love my persons!



We’ve bought a very little scheduling conflict known as Broccoli Metropolis Fest

Some Twitter end users ultimately clocked that just one of the outlined headliners, Megan Thee Stallion, would already be booked and busy for Broccoli Town Fest, which can take position clear throughout the place in Washington, D.C., on May nine, the exact same working day as Fans & Friends. Yeahhhh, not heading to transpire, captain.

Consider Lauryn Hill becoming on the lineup and the most significant scandal is not that she may be late AF.

A single of the outlined headliners is Lauryn Hill, which provides to the hilarity of this mess, given her standing for demonstrating up tremendous late for concert appearances.

Basically, the major plot twist would be if she exhibits up (and on time!) and no one else does.



Turns out, it is a authentic festival which is going on.

Later on on in the working day, screenshots started surfacing of Usher submitting the festival on his different social media platforms. Alright—*breathes*—the damn competition references the Lil’ Jon track he’s featured in (he sings the hook!), so we’re all great, correct?

In addition, Twista took back his previously knee-jerk reaction, admitting, “Ok, okay, we locked in, damn I be smokin’ as well substantially.”

Presented Twista’s response, it appears to have been some miscommunication regarding artist contracts to ensure booking.

Soulection (the music collective that is operating with the fest) co-founder Jay Kay confirmed the festival’s authenticity noting, “We do not condone phony/mock up line ups.”

Whatsoever happened, this journey was a mess. And I nevertheless want to ride, for the history. Hell, it will make an amazing story…



The Root has reached out to Goldenvoice for comment. Pre-sale tickets will be offered Thursday, Feb. 20 (you can sign up for that here) and normal community tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 21. Stay tuned…

