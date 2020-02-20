[2-gentlemen-caught-on-camera-thieving-bikes-from-clovis-keep]

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) — A Valley small business proprietor is inquiring for help to determine two males caught on video clip thieving bicycles from his retailer.

It transpired on Saturday, February 8, at around four in the afternoon at Clovis Bicycle.

The two suspects, one sporting a pink baseball cap and the other a blue cap, can be found walking all over the keep.

At 1 point, a single of the adult males even sat down on a bench appropriate following to the proprietor who was guiding the counter on a pc.

When the owner walked to the back of the shop right after encouraging a buyer, the two men dashed out the entrance doorway, using the stolen bicycles, each blue in colour.

1 of the stolen bikes is a Terra Trike Rover and the other is a Redline Romp.

If you have any facts on the suspects or the stolen bikes you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 324-2556.

You can also information them privately on social media or mail an anonymous tip by clicking below.