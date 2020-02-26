2-gentlemen-shot-lifeless-in-vehicle-in-joliet

Two men were shot to dying early Wednesday though riding in a motor vehicle in southwest suburban Joliet.

Officers responded to a taking pictures about 12: 50 a.m. and uncovered an SUV with the driver slumped around the wheel at Chicago Avenue and 5th Avenue, Joliet police said in a statement.

Tracy Williams, 45, and Bernard H. Marble, 53, had been both equally observed with gunshot wounds inside of the car or truck, in accordance to the Will County coroner’s workplace.

Williams died at the scene, and Marble was taken to St. Joseph Clinical Centre in Joliet, wherever he died at one: 20 a.m., the coroner’s place of work said. They both lived in Joliet.

Police unveiled several details of the taking pictures, indicating the investigation was in its early phases.