[2-guys-arrested-in-relationship-to-east-central-fresno-mailbox-theft]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno police arrested two guys for a felony charge of grand theft right after police say they stole an complete neighborhood mailbox in their east central Fresno community.

A look for warrant for the dwelling of 30-yr-old Anthony Caldwell and 22-12 months-outdated Johnathan McCrory uncovered the mailbox and mail belonging to various unique neighbors.

Associated: East central Fresno community on edge right after mailbox theft

Law enforcement observed the stolen mail unfold all over the garage floor

Many neighbors shared residence surveillance films, which ultimately led investigators to the suspects.

But these who live in the area say they extensive-suspected who was guiding the crime.

Neighbors claim the dwelling has been the supply of a series of complications, ranging from shootings to squatters and drug activity.